Azerbaijan's BSE delves into financial deepening horizons with IMF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Baku Stock Exchange CJSC (BSE) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) discussed prospects for boosting financial deepening, Trend reports via the BSE.

The discussion was held during the BSE Management's meeting with the delegation of the IMF mission in Azerbaijan on February 10.

During the meeting, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the BSE Ruslan Khalilov and Head of the IMF Mission in Azerbaijan Anna Rose Bordon exchanged views on the topic "Financial Markets: Recent Developments, Reform Directions, and Prospects for Financial Deepening in Azerbaijan."

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) is Azerbaijan's sole stock exchange, structured as a closed joint stock company with 20 shareholders. It facilitates trading in short-term treasury bonds and common stocks, mainly from privatized former state-owned enterprises across various sectors like food, beverage, construction, and banking.

