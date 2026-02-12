TCDD Taşımacılık bets on digitalization, data sharing to strengthen Middle Corridor (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. We consider steps taken in areas such as digitalization, data sharing, and harmonisation of international transport documents to be strategic elements aimed at increasing the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor, a source at the TCDD Taşımacılık told Trend.

"Türkiye occupies a strategic position in rail transit along the East-West axis between Asia and Europe. Particularly within the scope of the Middle Corridor, Türkiye serves as an important logistical bridge connecting the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea crossing, and Central Asia to European markets. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway Line, the Marmaray crossing, and the Bandırma Tekirdağ train ferry contribute to the seamless and competitive operation of this line," the representative said.

The company emphasized that routes through Iran complement the Middle Corridor by enhancing connections with neighboring regions and increasing geopolitical and logistical diversity in East–West freight transport.

"Routes through Iran play a complementary role in terms of connections to Central Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East. The Türkiye-Iran railway line offers an alternative route, particularly for regional trade and transit, and is an important option for East-West transport in terms of geopolitical and logistical diversity," the source noted.

The source underlined that increasing freight volumes along the Middle Corridor and related international routes remains a key priority for 2026, with a focus on operational efficiency and infrastructure integration.

"As TCDD Taşımacılık, we adopt a multi-dimensional approach to increase freight volumes on international railway routes, particularly the Middle Corridor. In this context, our priority objectives include the widespread use of block train operations, shortening transit times, increasing operational efficiency, and strengthening cooperation with international railway operators," the source said.

The company representative emphasized that the integration of logistics centres into the railway network constitutes a central pillar of this strategy, alongside efforts to enhance port connectivity and strengthen coordination at border crossings.

The source further noted that parallel initiatives are underway to more closely align logistics hubs with rail infrastructure, reinforce linkages with ports, and improve operational coordination at border points.

In addressing operational and regulatory challenges affecting rail freight movements between Türkiye, Iran, and Central Asia, the company underscored that, while such issues persist, they remain manageable through sustained cooperation among relevant stakeholders.

"Although there are fluctuations in demand depending on the current state of international trade, there are no unsolvable problems beyond routine operational issues. Train traffic is managed through mutual communication and cooperation," the source concluded.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route passing through several countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land-based route that bypasses longer maritime paths, linking eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe.