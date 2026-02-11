Turkmenistan, Afghanistan discuss trade, transport and energy cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 11. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discussed the development of bilateral cooperation in trade, transport, energy, and infrastructure, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held between the Consul General of Turkmenistan in Mazar-i-Sharif, Bazarbay Kabayev, and the Governor of Afghanistan’s Balkh Province, Muhammad Yousuf Wafa.

Particular emphasis was placed on the advancement of significant joint initiatives. Additionally, the discussions highlighted the upcoming events in Turkmenistan commemorating the 2026 national motto and the 35th anniversary of the country's independence.

Earlier in January, Batyr Yolov, the Consul General of Turkmenistan in Herat, Afghanistan, and manager of the TAPI project in Afghanistan, convened with Maulana Islamjar, the Governor of Herat.

During their meeting, the Turkmen Consul provided an update on the progress of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline in Herat, noting that 91 kilometers of the pipeline's route had been successfully prepared for pipe-laying, marking a significant step forward in the project.