Turkmenistan, Türkiye discuss expanding trade and investment ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 11. Turkmenistan and Türkiye discussed the further expansion of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The talks were held during the meeting between Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Türkiye’s Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat on February 10 in Ashgabat.

The sides underscored the consistent expansion of trade between their nations, with Türkiye maintaining its prominent position among Turkmenistan’s key foreign trade partners. A particular focus was placed on the attraction of Turkish investment into Turkmenistan’s economy as a vital area for further collaboration.

The discussions also emphasized the importance of specialized exhibitions as effective tools for enhancing trade relations. In this context, the inauguration of the Turkish Export Products Exhibition in Ashgabat was highlighted as a significant platform to further strengthen commercial ties and foster the emergence of new joint ventures.

President Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s willingness to consider specific proposals from the Turkish side that aim to deepen and diversify their mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

Meanwhile, Turkish Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat participated in the opening of the 12th Turkish Export Products Exhibition, which commenced on February 10 and will continue until February 12 in Ashgabat, marking a key milestone in their ongoing economic dialogue.