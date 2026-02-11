Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved down by $0.07, or 0.1%, on February 10 from the previous level, coming in at $71.14 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $0.07, or 0.1%, to $68.65 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude also went down by $0.17, or 0.4%, to $40.63 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dipped by $0.07, or 0.1%, to $72.04 per barrel.