Kazakhstan set to roll out strategy for inflation reduction

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 11. The government of Kazakhstan, in collaboration with the National Bank, will prepare a plan aimed at reducing inflation to 9-11%, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin said during a meeting on the implementation of presidential directives, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

Zhumangarin noted that the current priority areas of work include increasing incomes, reducing inflation, and supporting the real sector of the economy. A program to raise the population's income for 2026-2029 will be adopted by May 1. Additionally, measures to support businesses under the "one-stop-shop" principle on the EGov Business platform will continue to be developed.

Yesterday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized at a government meeting that the government of Kazakhstan must find a way to address inflation without hindering the country’s development.

“I am instructing the Government and the National Bank to collaboratively devise a detailed, step-by-step action plan, with the active involvement of all ministries and the expert community,” Tokayev said.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, Kazakhstan’s inflation rate for January 2026 stood at 12.2%, slightly down from 12.3% in December 2025. The monthly increase was 1%, up from 0.9% the previous month.