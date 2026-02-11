Dynamism in Azerbaijan-Iran relations in recent times gives us great satisfaction - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The increasing dynamism in Azerbaijan-Iran relations in recent times gives us great satisfaction, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter sent to President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of the national holiday of this country, the Victory of the Islamic Revolution, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that the development of relations between the two peoples and countries, bound together by common religious-cultural roots and the ties of good-neighborliness, holds special importance for Azerbaijan.

Stating that currently, the scope of issues on our bilateral agenda is expanding and becoming enriched with new content, the President of Azerbaijan emphasized that the intensive nature of visits at various levels, the documents signed, and the joint projects implemented create favorable opportunities for deepening the cooperation in areas of mutual interest.