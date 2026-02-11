President of Arab Parliament visits Alley of Honors and Victory Park in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. A delegation led by President of the Arab Parliament Mohamed Ahmed Alyammahi, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan on February 11, visited the Alley of Honors in Baku and paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The delegation laid a wreath and fresh flowers at the grave of National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, honoring his memory with deep respect.

As part of the visit, the delegation also visited Victory Park in Baku and laid a wreath at the monument there. The guests were informed about the park, which was established to preserve the memory of the Azerbaijani people’s historic Victory in the Second Karabakh War and to immortalize the cherished memory of the martyrs.

During the visit, the delegation was accompanied by Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Musa Gasimli and other officials.