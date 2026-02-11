Azerbaijan engages in active discussions at military exhibition in Riyadh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Azerbaijan is holding active discussions at the World Defense Show 2026 exhibition held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the statement of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry says, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Industry, Vugar Mustafayev, who participated in the event, met with the Governor of the Saudi Arabian General Authority for Military Industries, Ahmad bin Abdulaziz al-Ohali, and the Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs, Khaled bin Hussein Al-Biyari, the Director of the Defense Industry Agency under the Ministry of Defense of Uzbekistan, Mansurjon Ibodullayev, the Secretary of the Ministry of Defence Production of Pakistan Muhammad Chiragh Haider, as well as the executives of the U.S. General Dynamics, Teledyne-FLIR, and Ansys companies.

The meetings reviewed cooperation relations in the field of the defense industry and discussed development prospects.

The negotiations emphasized that in modern times, the defense industry is formed not only on production capacity, but also on scientific foundations, innovative technologies, and flexible management models, and noted that strengthening relations between industry and science is of strategic importance. Monitoring technological innovations, studying, and adapting advanced practices were considered important directions for the dynamic development of this field. At the same time, the negotiations noted an important role of international exhibitions and forums in this process.

The discussions mentioned the importance of building the exchange of experience on an institutional basis.

The parties underscored the importance of continuing mutual communication.

The World Defense Show 2026 exhibition will end on February 12.