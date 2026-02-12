Azerbaijani oil skyrockets in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved up by $1.06, or 1.49%, on February 11 from the previous level, coming in at $72.20 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude increased by $1.13, or 1.65%, to $69.78 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went up by $1.05, or 2.58%, to $41.68 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $1.08, or 1.5%, to $73.12 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.