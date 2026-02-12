Uzbekistan and Bahrain’s Lamar Holding explore major PPP projects for 2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 12. Uzbekistan and Bahrain’s Lamar Holding have reviewed prospects for launching public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the energy and social infrastructure sectors in 2026, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and Lina Noureddin, President and Founder of Lamar Holding.

The discussions also covered potential areas of cooperation, including the modernization of electricity and gas distribution networks, the development of water supply systems, the construction of healthcare facilities, and the establishment of a program aimed at building modern schools across Uzbekistan.

Following the talks, the parties agreed to refine the proposed initiatives further and to conduct technical consultations to advance the development of these projects.

Founded in Bahrain in 2008, Lamar Holding is predominantly active in Saudi Arabia and specializes in large-scale public-private partnership (PPP) projects across the oil and gas, water, and infrastructure sectors. The company’s portfolio is valued at $2.5 billion, with assets totaling $500 million. It operates more than 20 subsidiaries and employs a workforce of over 5,000 professionals.