French media outlets highlight U.S. Vice President’s visit to Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. French news portals, television channels and radio stations have widely covered the visit of U.S. Vice President JD Vance to Baku and his meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

French media outlets including France, Mediapart, BFM TV, Challenges, L’Humanité, Boursorama and Boursier published articles highlighting Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Azerbaijan, his talks with President Ilham Aliyev, the signing ceremony of the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America, as well as the press statements delivered by both sides.

The coverage focused on the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States, the Trump administration’s approach toward Azerbaijan, the significance of the Charter on Strategic Partnership, and the TRIPP transport project.