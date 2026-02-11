Uzbekistan, Türkiye ramp up efforts to expand Turkish business presence

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 11. Uzbekistan and Türkiye discussed measures to support Turkish companies entering the Uzbek market, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The issue was addressed during a meeting at the Chamber chaired by Deputy Chairperson Shahlo Ibragimova, with executives from Turkish companies led by AlfaTurk Group delegates.

In particular, strategic partnership talks were held between Turkish companies Likya Royal Limestone, Art Legenda, Argeplano Proje Süreç Yönetimi, and Yilmazlar Yalitim-Dadam Yapi, and Uzbek firms Nurafshon Nur LLC, Imdy-Baby LLC, Onyx Stones Boutique LLC, Irtifa LLC, and Turon Kutur LLC.

During the meeting, the sides held detailed discussions on facilitating the market entry of Turkish businesses, strengthening the institutional framework for trade and industrial cooperation, and broadening mutual investment opportunities. The Turkish delegation was also provided with practical information on Uzbekistan’s business climate and the favorable conditions created in the country for foreign entrepreneurs.

Following the negotiations, the parties identified promising areas for further collaboration between the business communities of the two countries.

AlfaTurk Group is a business platform that assists Turkish companies in entering new markets and establishing cooperation with local partners. The group brings together enterprises across various sectors and primarily focuses on developing partnerships in construction materials, project management, manufacturing, and investment.

