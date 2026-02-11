Uzbekistan reports steady growth in freight rail volumes in 2025
Photo: National Statistics Committee
In 2025, Uzbekistan’s railways transported 107.9 million tons of cargo and over 10.9 million passengers, showing steady growth.
