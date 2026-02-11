Charter on Strategic Partnership signed between the U.S. and Azerbaijani Governments is a historic document - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. In addition, the Charter on Strategic Partnership signed between the U.S. Government and the Government of Azerbaijan in this building yesterday also provides us with this advantage. This Charter is a historic document, President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting dedicated to the unified action plan titled “Azerbaijan’s New Digital Architecture,” Trend reports.

Stating that this document has already been published in the media, the head of state noted: “Everyone can see what it consists of, including data centers, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and our close ties with American companies in this area. In other words, this is also our advantage.”