Azerbaijan explores creation of Microsoft digital capability center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Azerbaijan has explored opportunities for cooperation with Microsoft on the establishment of a Digital Capability Center in the country, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

The country's First Deputy Minister of Economy, Elnur Aliyev, met with Barbora Paulovič Deckerová, President of Microsoft for Central Europe and Central Asia.

During the meeting, the parties discussed Azerbaijan’s economic priorities, the favorable business and investment climate, and measures being implemented to develop the digital economy and introduce new technologies. The strengthening of the national innovation ecosystem and the application of advanced technological expertise were also highlighted as key areas of potential cooperation.

The sides reviewed prospects for collaboration on the creation of a Digital Capability Center that would showcase the implementation of digital solutions, the development of artificial intelligence technologies, capacity building, and the application of digital technologies in the industrial and public sectors. The discussions also covered the implementation of joint projects within the framework of cooperation with Microsoft, as well as other areas of mutual interest.

Microsoft is one of the world’s foremost technology companies, delivering cutting-edge solutions in software, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital innovation. Operating in more than 190 countries, the company plays a pivotal role in driving global digital transformation through its advanced technologies and forward-looking services.