Eni wins offshore Libya exploration licence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.12. Italy’s Eni has been awarded the offshore exploration licence O1 in Libya, following the Libyan National Oil Corporation’s competitive 2025 open licensing round, the company said, Trend reports.

The concession, covering about 29,000 square kilometres in the offshore extension of the prolific Sirte Oil & Gas Province, was granted to a consortium led by Eni in partnership with QatarEnergy. The area offers significant exploration potential, including large zones without 3D seismic coverage that could host additional hydrocarbon accumulations, as well as various hydrocarbon indications.

Under the agreement, Eni will operate the concession, with the consortium holding 100% of the stake during exploration and development phases. The partners plan to conduct 2D and 3D seismic surveys and drilling activities in the initial five‑year exploration period. The licence agreement is expected to be formally signed in Tripoli before the end of February, in the presence of representatives from Libya’s NOC and the partners.

Eni has been active in Libya since 1959 and is currently the country’s leading international energy operator. In 2025, the group’s equity hydrocarbon production in Libya was around 162,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, reflecting its deep integration in the country’s upstream sector.

The company operates a broad portfolio of assets across exploration, production and development, often in joint ventures with the NOC. In April 2023, Eni signed an agreement with the NOC to develop the “Structures A&E” offshore gas project, with production expected to start in 2026 and reach about 750 million cubic feet per day, underscoring its long‑term gas strategy in Libya.

Eni is also recognized as the largest gas producer in Libya, contributing a substantial share of the country’s gas output and supplying much of the domestic market. Past operations have included revoking force majeure on several exploration assets to resume drilling and expand activity after years of disruption due to political and security challenges.