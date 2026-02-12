Turkmen exchange spurs economic growth with Türkiye in cotton fiber deal
Photo: State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
Entrepreneurs from Türkiye concluded export deals during trading sessions at Turkmenistan’s commodity exchange, while domestic companies signed contracts for petrochemical and food products on the local market.
