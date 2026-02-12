Iran's Ministry of Energy reveals investment in power plant development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Iran’s Ministry of Energy has spent a total of 1.93 quadrillion rials (about $1.52 billion) on the development of power plants during the tenure of the current government (in power since August 2024), the country’s Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said during an event held to mark the commissioning of solar power plants, Trend reports.

Aliabadi highlighted that more than 6,000 projects have been completed through the allocation of these funds. The commissioning of critical infrastructure, including water facilities, power plants, and electricity transmission lines, has significantly enhanced the country’s capacity in both the electricity and water sectors.

The minister emphasized that, over the past 47 years, Iran's electricity production capacity has grown twelvefold, a remarkable achievement given that the country's population has increased approximately 2.5 times during the same period. Moreover, electricity consumption has surged 23 times, surpassing global averages.

The official further noted that the commissioning of new solar power plants is set to continue through the end of the current year (March 20, 2026), with a notable 750 megawatts of solar capacity added to the grid on the same day.

---

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur