Tashkent to host Uzbekistan-Latvia Business Forum

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 12. The Uzbekistan-Latvia Business Forum will be held in Tashkent on March 5, Trend reports via the Investment Promotion Agency of Uzbekistan.

The event is expected to serve as an effective platform for direct dialogue between the business communities of the two countries, facilitating the exchange of practical experience and the development of sustainable partnership ties.

The forum will showcase the economic and investment potential of Uzbekistan and Latvia, as well as explore specific opportunities for implementing joint projects.

Participants will also discuss priority and prospective areas of bilateral cooperation aimed at expanding trade, investment, and long-term business engagement.

Uzbekistan and Latvia maintain a strong and stable partnership, enhancing their relationship over the past five years with a threefold increase in trade and joint ventures. Key aspects include active political dialogue aimed at economic cooperation, with Latvia being a crucial economic partner in Central Asia. Trade between the two countries has increased significantly, with joint ventures and exports from Uzbekistan to Latvia tripling in the five years leading up to 2025. A Latvian Investment and Development Agency (LIAA) representative office operates in Tashkent, and the Uzbek Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange (UZEX) has a trading platform in Riga.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel