EU bank ramps up green financing and climate advisory for Spanish market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.12. The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Spanish lender BBVA have signed two agreements aimed at boosting green financing and strengthening technical capacity for climate action across the financial sector, the EIB said, Trend reports.

Under the first agreement, the EIB will provide a guarantee facility of up to 380 million euros to support sustainable projects. The bank will guarantee about 50% of a portfolio of up to 760 million euros, while BBVA has committed to generating a new portfolio of eligible green projects equivalent to the full amount covered by the guarantee.

Beneficiaries are expected to include individuals, homeowner associations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and real estate developers. The transaction is structured as a significant risk transfer (SRT) operation, allowing BBVA to free up regulatory capital as part of its strategy to optimise capital use and support sustainable lending.

The second agreement covers the provision of advisory services under the InvestEU Advisory Hub. Through the arrangement, EIB Advisory will support BBVA in strengthening its climate action and environmental sustainability capabilities, including project origination, eligibility analysis, product development and impact reporting.

The advisory support will focus in particular on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. The EIB will also provide guidance on financing and grant schemes, including the interaction between public support, EIB instruments and other risk-mitigation tools.

The EIB Group, owned by the European Union’s member states, is the bloc’s long-term financing institution. In 2025, it signed 100 billion euros of new financing for more than 870 projects aligned with EU policy priorities, including climate action, digitalisation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture, social infrastructure and global partnerships.

In Spain, the EIB Group carried out financing and investment operations totalling around 11 billion euros in 2025, alongside an additional 2.9 billion euros provided under the Regional Resilience Fund financed through NextGenerationEU loans.