Kazakhstan's FlyArystan set to resume flights to China's Yining

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 12. Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier FlyArystan will continue operating flights on the Almaty – Yining (Kulja) – Almaty route in 2026, Trend reports via FlyArystan.

According to information, the route, which was launched for the first time in May 2025, as a seasonal service, has shown strong passenger demand.

Flights will operate four times a week - on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays - from March 29 through October 23, 2026.

Yining (Kulja) is located in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China and serves as the administrative center of the Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture. The city is home to a large Kazakh diaspora, and is located near Khorgos – an important transport and logistics hub on the Kazakhstan – China border.

At the same time, FlyArystan is extending its flights on the Aktau - Dubai - Aktau route. Flights on this route will be available from March 31 through October 24, 2026, with a frequency of twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The route, which was opened on November 29, 2025, was initially planned to operate until March 24, 2026.

FlyArystan is a Kazakh low-cost carrier that is a 100% subsidiary of Air Astana Group. It commenced operations in May 2019. In January 2025, FlyArystan switched to its own air operator certificate and began operating as a separate airline under the FS code. The airline operates an extensive route network using a fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft with bases in Almaty, Astana, and Aktau. FlyArystan's route network includes domestic and international flights, as well as charter routes.