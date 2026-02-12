Azerbaijan awards group of State Tax Service employees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Employees of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan have been awarded, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, the following employees of the State Tax Service were awarded for their merits in the tax system development:
"Taraggi" medal
Nazim Aliyev
The 1st degree medal "For distinction in service in tax authorities."
Etibar Abbasov
Zohra Badalova
Zulfi Gozalov
Gulchohra Haziyeva
Ali Huseynov
Nasib Isgandarov
Shahin Mammadov
Zamin Rzayev
Rasmiyya Safarova
The 3rd degree medal "For distinction in service in tax authorities."
Nurana Gasimli
Zahid Ganbarov.