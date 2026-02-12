Azerbaijan awards group of State Tax Service employees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Employees of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan have been awarded, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the following employees of the State Tax Service were awarded for their merits in the tax system development:

"Taraggi" medal

Nazim Aliyev

The 1st degree medal "For distinction in service in tax authorities."

Etibar Abbasov

Zohra Badalova

Zulfi Gozalov

Gulchohra Haziyeva

Ali Huseynov

Nasib Isgandarov

Shahin Mammadov

Zamin Rzayev

Rasmiyya Safarova

The 3rd degree medal "For distinction in service in tax authorities."

Nurana Gasimli

Zahid Ganbarov.