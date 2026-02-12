Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan discuss co-op on “Karabakh” and “Akhal-Teke” horses (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, Gismat Gozalov, met with Pygy Bayramdurdyyev, the Rector of the International Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding Academy named after Aba Annayev of Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the “Karabakh” and “Akhal-Teke” horses, rare treasures of the East, occupy a special place in the historical and cultural heritage of both nations. It was noted that the Karabakh and Akhal-Teke horses share a common ancient lineage and embody a shared heritage shaped by history and culture. In both countries, these breeds serve as important symbols of national tangible heritage and historical memory, while reverence for the horse represents a hallmark of Turkic culture and national traditions in Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. These rare breeds play a significant role not only in equestrian sports competitions but also in the preservation of cultural heritage and historical legacy.

It was also highlighted that the relevant protocol of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission operating between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan envisages the development of cooperation in the field of horse breeding, and that there are broad opportunities to take practical steps in this direction. In this context, the importance of cooperation in equestrian sports, traditional horse games, exchange of experience among specialists, as well as the preservation of the gene pool of the Karabakh and Akhal-Teke horses, was underscored.

In addition, prospects for organizing training and internship programs for young people and students in the field of horse breeding, as well as for expanding scientific and educational cooperation, were discussed.

Satisfaction was expressed regarding the agreement reached during the visit of Pygy Bayramdurdyyev to Azerbaijan in November of last year to organize a renowned performance of the “Galkynysh” horse group of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan in 2026. It was noted that the organization of a joint demonstration program featuring Akhal-Teke and Karabakh horses during this event would further contribute to bilateral cooperation.

Furthermore, the great importance for both countries of further expanding cooperation in the field of horse breeding, signing a memorandum of cooperation in this area, and implementing joint initiatives related to equestrian heritage on UNESCO and other international platforms was emphasized.