Azerbaijan and UAE explore urban transport co-op in high-level meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport, met with a delegation led by Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani ministry.

The meeting focused on opportunities for cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Azerbaijan in developing urban transportation.

Officials exchanged views on ongoing transport optimization projects in Baku, the procurement of new electric buses, and the development of micromobility and parking infrastructure.