BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The State Security Service of Azerbaijan has released information as part of ongoing investigations into criminal acts aimed against the state, Trend reports.

According to the service, audio recordings have emerged showing Ganimat Zahidov, a member of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA), engaging in discussions with representatives of a foreign intelligence service on behalf of PFPA leader Ali Karimli.

The recordings indicate that since the beginning of 2013, Zahidov secretly communicated with foreign intelligence officials, requesting their organizational and operational support to bring Ali Karimli to power in Azerbaijan. In return, Zahidov allegedly promised to safeguard the strategic interests of the foreign state and outlined specific benefits. The discussions also reportedly included an agreement that, should Karimli assume power, Azerbaijan would gradually become a full member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Investigations into the case are ongoing.

