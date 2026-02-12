Turkmenistan, Pakistan discuss inter-parliamentary and economic cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 12. Pakistan and Turkmenistan explored pathways to enhance interparliamentary relations, stimulate trade, improve transport connectivity, and foster comprehensive economic cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Islamabad.

The talks were held at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Islamabad on February 11, during a meeting of the Pakistan-Turkmenistan Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG), where members exchanged views with Turkmen Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov.

Ambassador Movlamov, in his presentation, provided a comprehensive overview of Turkmenistan's political structure, constitutional principles, and neutral foreign policy stance, while also emphasizing the country's development priorities and potential for growth in sectors such as tourism, energy, and economic collaboration.

The discussions also centered on fortifying interparliamentary ties, expanding trade and transport connectivity, and deepening overall economic cooperation, with both parties stressing the importance of sustained dialogue and the exchange of parliamentary delegations to strengthen bilateral ties.