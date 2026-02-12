Azerbaijan's SSS shares Ramiz Mehdiyev's audio recordings (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The information released by the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan includes audio recordings of Ramiz Mehdiyev, Trend reports.

Investigative measures have been carried out by the SSS in connection with criminal acts directed against state power.

The recordings contain Mehdiyev's proposal in Russian to restructure the public administration system in Azerbaijan.

Mehdiyev submitted written material prepared in August-September 2025, in a foreign language under the title “Proposals on the Restructuring of the State Administration System,” which contained secret plans and directions of action against the state power, to Ali Karimli on September 27, 2025, through his assistant Eldar Amirov and others, in order to jointly agree on the issues stipulated in that document. On October 3, 2025, he sent the final edited copy of the article through employees of the “Sharg-Garb” OJSC, which he actually owned, to the senior officials of the special service agencies of the foreign state with whom he had previously personally contacted, and this transaction was technically registered.

By these actions, Mehdiyev took actions aimed at seizing state power with the help of foreign special service agencies and forcibly changing the constitutional structure and committed treason by assisting representatives of a foreign state contrary to the interests of the state security of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Investigations into the criminal case are continuing.

The recordings are presented as below:

