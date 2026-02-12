Azerbaijan issues absentee arrest warrant for Abbas Abbasov, Fuad Gahramanli and Ganimat Zahidov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. A preventive measure of arrest in absentia has been chosen against Abbas Abbasov, Fuad Gahramanli, and Ganimat Zahidov, Trend reports.

Investigative measures have been carried out by the Azerbaijani State Security Service in connection with criminal acts directed against state power.

As a result of the comprehensive measures taken by the nation's State Security Service to prevent the provocative-disruptive activities of foreign special service agencies against the security, national interests, and benefits of Azerbaijan, concerns have emerged regarding the actions of certain individuals from Azerbaijan, including Ramiz Mehdiyev, Abbas Abbasov, and Ali Karimli, who are suspected of engaging in activities intended to unlawfully seize state power and alter the constitutional framework by force.

According to the indictment filed against the accused in the criminal case, as the co-founders and leaders of the organization, which was created by special service agencies of the foreign country to interfere with political processes in Azerbaijan and registered in a foreign country on July 4, 2012, under the name “Union of Russian Azerbaijani Organizations” and called “Union of Billionaires,” Abbasov and Rustam Ibrahimbeyov, as well as Mehdiyev, Karimli, and party members Gahramanli, Zahidov, and others, conspired to forcibly seize state power and forcibly change the current constitutional state structure.

Thus, after they creation of an organization called the “National Council of Democratic Forces” (National Council), which nominated Ibrahimbeyov, a foreign national, as a candidate for the Presidential elections of Azerbaijan in 2013, they acted with the financial assistance and other forms of organizational support of foreign special service agencies to commit mass riots, disobey lawful demands of government representatives, disrupt public order, transport, enterprises, departments and organizations in order to forcibly seize state power, and also directed the funds in the amount of 933,828 manat ($549,310) they received through APFP member Ibrahim Mammad and others, as well as directed funds received from Ramiz Mehdiyev and Abbas Abbasov to attract people from various regions of the country to commit the aforementioned acts.

For their participation in the listed criminal acts, Abbasov, Karimli, Gahramanli, Mammad and Zahidov have been held responsible as accused persons under Articles 278.1 (actions aimed at the forcible seizure or forcible retention of power, as well as forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), Eldar Amirov under 32.5 and 278.1 (assistance to actions aimed at the forcible seizure or forcible retention of power, as well as forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), and Mehdiyev 193-1.3.2 (legalization of a large amount of property obtained through crime), 274 (treason), and 278.1 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Abbasov, Gahramanli, and Zahidov were declared wanted, and the court chose a preventive measure of arrest in absentia because they are currently outside of the territory of Azerbaijan, hiding from the investigation.

Investigations into the criminal case are continuing.

