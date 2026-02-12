Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
President Ilham Aliyev awards military and civilian employees of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

Politics Materials 12 February 2026 16:23 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Aysel Mammadli
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Military personnel and civilian employees of the State Service for Mobilization and Military Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been honored, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree recognizing their distinguished service.

Under the decree, the following personnel of the State Service for Mobilization and Military Service were awarded for their exemplary performance of duties and assigned tasks:

With the medal "For the Motherland."

Natig Garayev - Major General

Elmaddin Jafarov - Colonel

Islam Guliyev - Colonel

With the medal "For Military Merit."

Aziz Hidayev - Colonel

Hikmet Abbasov - Major

Samira Aliyeva - Major

With the "Taraggi" medal

Parviz Sadratdinov.

