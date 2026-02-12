Transfers between Birbank debit cards are unlimited and free of charge

Birbank, one of the first brands in the financial market to introduce innovative technological solutions, provides millions of customers with convenient and accessible financial tools. The bank pays special attention to ensuring that clients no longer face additional fees or limits when transferring money from card to card.

Now, Birbank customers can transfer funds from one Birbank debit card to another without encountering limits or fees. This means that cardholders can transfer any amount at any time to another Birbank debit card without any obstacles. The process is always fast, unlimited, and free, regardless of the time of day or day of the week.

Birbank offers not only banking services but also financial comfort in everyday life. The ability to make unlimited and free transfers makes this comfort even more accessible for every customer.

A Birbank debit card can be obtained via the Birbank mobile app in just a few seconds.

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 115 branches and 53 service offices. Until 2025, the bank operated under the name Kapital Bank, the country’s first bank and it’s a part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank continues its activities as a financial institution. For more information about the bank’s products and services, you can visit birbank.az call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.