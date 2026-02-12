Kyrgyzstan appoints Marlen Mamataliyev as Parliament Speaker

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 12. MP Marlen
Mamataliyev has been appointed Speaker of the Parliament of the
Kyrgyz Republic, following the endorsement of his candidacy by 77
members of the legislature, Trend reports via the press service of the country's
Parliament.
The decision was reached during today’s parliamentary session,
where deputies deliberated on the election of the Speaker of the
Kyrgyz Republic’s Parliament.
Marlen Mamataliyev’s candidacy for the position of Speaker was
put forward by the Ata-Jurt, Ala-Too, Eldik, Mekenchil, and Adilet
parliamentary groups of Kyrgyzstan.
To consider the matter, the parliament convened in the format of
a full parliamentary committee, chaired by Kurmankul Zulushev, the
head of the parliamentary committee on constitutional legislation,
state structure, local self-government, and parliamentary
regulations.
Following deliberations, the committee endorsed Mamataliyev's
candidacy, and a corresponding resolution was passed by the
parliament.