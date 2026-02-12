Kyrgyzstan appoints Marlen Mamataliyev as Parliament Speaker

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kyrgyzstan Materials 12 February 2026 16:25 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

Abdullo Janob
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 12. MP Marlen Mamataliyev has been appointed Speaker of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic, following the endorsement of his candidacy by 77 members of the legislature, Trend reports via the press service of the country's Parliament.

The decision was reached during today’s parliamentary session, where deputies deliberated on the election of the Speaker of the Kyrgyz Republic’s Parliament.

Marlen Mamataliyev’s candidacy for the position of Speaker was put forward by the Ata-Jurt, Ala-Too, Eldik, Mekenchil, and Adilet parliamentary groups of Kyrgyzstan.

To consider the matter, the parliament convened in the format of a full parliamentary committee, chaired by Kurmankul Zulushev, the head of the parliamentary committee on constitutional legislation, state structure, local self-government, and parliamentary regulations.

Following deliberations, the committee endorsed Mamataliyev's candidacy, and a corresponding resolution was passed by the parliament.

