Kyrgyzstan appoints Marlen Mamataliyev as Parliament Speaker

The decision was reached during today’s parliamentary session, where deputies deliberated on the election of the Speaker of the Kyrgyz Republic’s Parliament.

Marlen Mamataliyev’s candidacy for the position of Speaker was put forward by the Ata-Jurt, Ala-Too, Eldik, Mekenchil, and Adilet parliamentary groups of Kyrgyzstan.

To consider the matter, the parliament convened in the format of a full parliamentary committee, chaired by Kurmankul Zulushev, the head of the parliamentary committee on constitutional legislation, state structure, local self-government, and parliamentary regulations.

Following deliberations, the committee endorsed Mamataliyev's candidacy, and a corresponding resolution was passed by the parliament.