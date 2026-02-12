Filippo Lombardi sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Filippo Lombardi, Former President of the Council of States (Senate) of the Swiss Confederation, sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

It is with profound respect and sincere pleasure that I extend to you my warmest congratulations on being honored with the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

This prestigious recognition is a testament to your wise leadership and your commitment to choosing the path of peace over the logic of confrontation. In an era often marked by rigid divisions, your efforts to prioritize the future over the past carry exceptional moral and political significance.

I recall with great pleasure and vivid interest our meeting in Baku in 2013, during my official visit as President of the Swiss Council of States. The insightful exchange we had on that occasion remains a significant memory for me, and it is rewarding to see the principles of dialogue we discussed then continue to shape your regional and international engagement.

The historic progress toward a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia demonstrates that true strength lies in diplomacy and reconciliation. Your commitment gives hope to the international community that a more stable and predictable future is possible.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and my best wishes for the continued prosperity of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.