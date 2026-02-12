Speaker of Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament announces resignation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 12. Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu announced his decision to resign of his own accord at a parliamentary session on February 12, 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the country's Parliament.

At the beginning of his address, the Speaker briefly reviewed the outcomes of his official visit to Türkiye, noting that it included meetings with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmuş, during which views were exchanged on several important issues.

"I serve the Kyrgyz people and the Kyrgyz parliament. And I will continue to serve the Kyrgyz people, the Kyrgyz state, and the Kyrgyz parliament," he said.

Furthermore, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu recalled that he was elected Speaker of the seventh convocation of parliament on October 5, 2022.

He emphasized that from the moment he assumed office to the present day, he had directed all efforts toward enhancing the authority of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic and noted that he had contributed to the adoption of draft laws and important state decisions necessary for the future of the Kyrgyz people and the state.