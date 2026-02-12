Uzbekistan, Tunisia discuss boosting trade and investment cooperation

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 12. Uzbekistan and Tunisia have discussed prospects for expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov and a Tunisian delegation led by Jamel Ksibi, President of the National Federation of Building and Public Works Entrepreneurs.

The delegation arrived in Tashkent to explore opportunities for strengthening partnerships.

During the talks, the Uzbek side presented detailed information on the country’s ongoing economic reforms and measures aimed at improving the investment climate, as well as a portfolio of projects open to foreign participation. Particular attention was paid to potential cooperation in infrastructure development, construction, industry, and the agro-industrial sector.

The Tunisian delegation expressed strong interest in taking part in Uzbekistan’s infrastructure modernization initiatives and in localizing production within the country.

Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their readiness to further elaborate practical initiatives and develop a long-term partnership based on mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel