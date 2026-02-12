Azerbaijan participates in key Kenyan briefing for upcoming African Urban Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kenya, Sultan Hajiyev, took part in a briefing organized by the Kenyan government to inform the diplomatic corps in Kenya about preparations for the 2nd African Urban Forum (AUF2), which will be held in Nairobi on April 8-10 this year, a source in the embassy told Trend.

Speaking at the event, Hajiyev expressed Azerbaijan's interest in cooperation with African countries on the AUF2 platform, as well as the opportunities to share the country's global contributions in the field of climate-resilient urban development and affordable housing, its extensive experience in post-conflict recovery and reconstruction, and humanitarian demining with interested parties.

The ambassador briefed on the preparatory work for WUF13 and emphasized that the organized and effective participation of African countries in the summit will be important for the continent. He also said that Azerbaijan, which has successfully hosted COP29 and several prestigious international events before it, has taken serious measures to hold WUF13 at a high level.

The event participants included Kenya's Minister of Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development Alice Wahome, the leadership of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), senior officials of the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Affairs, and ambassadors of more than 40 countries.

Wahome expressed her views on the global and regional importance of AUF2, which her country organized jointly with the African Union and UN-Habitat, and its closeness to other relevant international platforms in terms of substance. She emphasized the importance of the participation of member countries in AUF2 for the formation of solidarity of views of African countries in the field at the WUF13 Summit, and highly appreciated the holding of such a summit within the framework of WUF13 at the initiative of Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel