Friedrich Merz urges for reboot of Transatlantic ties, highlights NATO's cohesion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called for a renewed and pragmatic approach to transatlantic relations, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Merz stressed the importance of joint action in addressing global challenges.

“Global challenges can only be solved together,” he said, referring to cooperation on issues ranging from climate agreements to the World Health Organization.

Merz acknowledged growing uncertainty surrounding the transatlantic relationship.

“Now, the transatlantic partnership is no longer something we can just take for granted. First, it started in the United States, then here in Europe, but probably also here in this room. If our partnership is to have a future, we need to forge it and reason it in a new way. This reasoning must be hands-on and not esoteric. We need to realize on both sides of the Atlantic that we are stronger together,” he said

The German chancellor underlined the central role of trust within NATO, emphasizing that the alliance remains a strategic asset for both sides.

“We Europeans know how precious the trust is on which NATO was founded. In an age of superpowers, the U.S. will also rely on this trust; even the U.S. is reaching the limits of its own power if it goes it alone. The passages at the Pentagon are very aware of this. NATO is not just our, but also, dear American friends, your competitive advantage,” he said.

In addition, Merz called for efforts to rebuild confidence across the Atlantic.

“Being a part of NATO is not only Europe's competitive advantage, but it's also the United States' competitive advantage. So let's repair and rewire transatlantic trust together,” he said.