Azerbaijani civil society representatives arrive in Armenia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The Azerbaijani delegation arrived in Armenia to participate in a bilateral roundtable within the framework of the “Peace Bridge” initiative, Trend reports.

The delegation arrived via the land border at a delimited and demarcated section, having completed all relevant procedures. This constituted an important practical step toward strengthening confidence between the two countries.

The roundtable will be held on February 13–14, bringing together representatives of the civil societies of Armenia and Azerbaijan. The meeting will involve a broader group of participants from both sides.

The Azerbaijani delegation includes Emin Aliyev, editor-in-chief of the Trend News Agency.

The delegation consists of 19 people.

During the discussions, representatives of civil societies of both countries will address the processes stemming from the peace agenda endorsed during the Washington Summit on August 8, 2025. Separate sessions will focus on the emerging regional security architecture, the benefits of peace, public perceptions of the intersocietal relations, prospects for economic cooperation, and the role of civil society in promoting mutual understanding and confidence-building.