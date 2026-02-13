Europe gradually assuming more responsibility for its own security - German Defence Ministry (Exclusive)

MUNICH, Germany, February 13. Europe gradually assuming more responsibility for its own security, spokesperson of the German Ministry of Defence told Trend on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

“This will allow the US to take on additional tasks in the Indo-Pacific. More responsibility means: Europe invests more in its own security, develops and procures more equipment, expands the necessary infrastructure, and increases its personnel,” said the spokesperson.



The ministry representative pointed out that Germany, as the strongest NATO member in Europe economically, plays a key role in this.

“We are procuring more weapons systems, increasingly closing security gaps, and also increasingly procuring jointly,” said the spokesperson.

The ministry representative noted that Germany accepts its responsibility within the Alliance and will consistently strengthen its armed forces.

“In doing so, we strengthen the alliance's dual focus: defence and deterrence. Only strength will prevent further escalation.”



The spokesperson went on to add that the threat landscape is changing, becoming more complex and dynamic.

Touching upon the war in Ukraine, the representative of German Defence Ministry said there have observed that the traditional boundaries of international relations are being undermined.

The 62nd Munich Security Conference (MSC 2026) began its work on February 13.

The event is attended by 60 heads of state and government, more than 200 ministers from 120 countries, and over 40 officials representing such influential international organizations as the UN, NATO, and the European Union.

The conference is taking place amid geopolitical and geoeconomic tensions worldwide. It coincides with a period in which the reliability and resilience of long-term alliances are being called into question, the rules-based international order is weakening, global instability is increasing, and conflicts are becoming even more acute.