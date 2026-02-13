Azerbaijan intends to host Energy Days in 2026

NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, February 13. Energy Days are planned to be held in Azerbaijan within the framework of the Covenant of Mayors this year, Local Sustainable Development Coordinator of the Covenant of Mayors, Maksym Vereshchak, said at an event on the Covenant of Mayors-Eastern Partnership (CoM East) initiative in Nakhchivan today, Trend reports.

He emphasized that another upcoming event within the Covenant of Mayors is the Energy Days 2026.

"Usually, cities organize these events within the framework of the European Sustainable Energy Week. We'll probably garner ideas for events and activities that you would like to hold in your cities by the end of March. We can support you with some prizes for competitions that may be organized within the framework of the Energy Days, provide methodological assistance, and share the experiences of other cities. This is a good opportunity to promote energy efficiency at the local level.

Moreover, this year we'll organize a large conference with the participation of more than 200 participants, including Azerbaijan. We are talking about a conference in Moldova in May of this year on the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the Covenant of Mayors," the initiative's coordinator explained.

Vereshchak noted that the number of municipalities signing the Covenant of Mayors in Azerbaijan is expected to increase.

"We want the number of municipalities committed to the Covenant of Mayors to increase, and we are ready to help municipalities in their first steps to join this initiative. The next step is to assist in the preparation of a Sustainable Energy and Climate Action Plan (SECAP), which is one of the key commitments of cities," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel