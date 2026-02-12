Azerbaijan's strategy prioritizes artificial intelligence and digitalization - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalization are strategic priorities of Azerbaijan, the political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to him, meeting held on February 11, 2026, chaired by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and dedicated to the unified action plan on "Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture", can be evaluated as the announcement of a qualitatively new stage in the country's development strategy.

The analyst pointed out that digitalization has shifted from being just a technological upgrade to a crucial element that shapes a nation's economic strength, management effectiveness, and geopolitical influence.

"The application of AI, the creation of data centers, the integration of digital platforms and cybersecurity issues are at the center of global competition today. It is from this perspective that the agenda of the meeting should be viewed not only as a discussion of technical innovations, but also as defining the contours of Azerbaijan's future development model. President Ilham Aliyev’s presentation of digitalization and AI at the meeting as key factors shaping Azerbaijan’s future development defines the country’s strategic priorities and demonstrates the intention to make digital transformation a central component of the national development model," he delineated.

Garayev highlighted that global happenings have transformed technological edge into a key strategic asset for nations, and falling behind in this arena equates to a drag on progress.

“From this perspective, declaring digital transformation a priority is not accidental; it is an adequate response to global challenges. President Ilham Aliyev’s emphasis at the meeting that existing transport and energy corridors should be viewed not only as physical infrastructure but also as a primary platform for regional digital connectivity clearly outlines Azerbaijan’s strategy to strengthen its role as a regional digital hub by enhancing information flows between East and West.

The integration of fiber-optic cables along these existing transit routes will enable Azerbaijan to become a strategic information center between Eastern and Western markets. As President Ilham Aliyev noted at the meeting, this initiative will serve both to accelerate regional digital integration and to strengthen the country’s geopolitical position. This project will ensure Azerbaijan plays a more active role in global data flows and will create opportunities to safeguard information security at the highest level,” Garayev explained.

The analyst also noted that forging strategic partnerships ensures Azerbaijan’s distinctive geopolitical equilibrium and paves the way for broadening international collaboration in both economic and digital realms.

“This plays an important role not only in economic and investment areas but also in the development of digital infrastructure. The Charter on Strategic Partnership with the U.S., as well as documents signed with European countries and China, expand Azerbaijan’s opportunities for global technological cooperation. This unique balance provides the country with both a competitive advantage and the ability to implement projects in accordance with international standards,” he stressed.

Garayev further said that President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks at the meeting regarding the centralization of public services on a unified platform should be assessed as a strategic step that increases governance efficiency while ensuring transparent and accessible service delivery to citizens.

“Providing all services through a single portal via the ‘mygov’ system optimizes governance, increases citizen satisfaction, and ensures transparency of processes. The coordinated integration of existing diverse platforms is now a priority and serves as the main mechanism ensuring the institutional sustainability of digital governance. The rapid implementation of this unified system is essential to ensure that every citizen receives services of the same standard and quality,” the analyst noted.

Garayev pointed out that President Ilham Aliyev’s statement that digital development is not limited to technology alone, but also requires serious reforms in personnel training and education, reflects the aim of ensuring the country’s long-term sustainability and preparing future generations for digital transformation.

“The development of specializations in artificial intelligence and digital technologies in higher education institutions, as well as enhancing the professional capacity of students sent abroad through state programs, is a guarantee of long-term sustainability. The importance of introducing basic digital knowledge into secondary school curricula serves to foster innovative thinking among the younger generation and supports the country’s adaptation to digital transformation,” he emphasized.

The analyst further noted that President Ilham Aliyev’s portrayal of AI's role in public administration as a groundbreaking phase of governance can be seen as a clear indication of a strategic mindset focused on establishing decision-making processes that are more analytical, adaptable, and geared towards tangible outcomes.

“AI tools make decision-making processes more flexible and analytically grounded, enabling efficient allocation of resources, optimization of processes, and minimization of subjective factors. This system should be widely applied not only in high-level strategic decisions but also in the efficiency of daily administrative activities. This approach will enhance governance effectiveness and improve the quality of public services,” he said.

In light of the growing number of cyber threats worldwide, Garayev argued that President Ilham Aliyev has made cybersecurity a top priority in Azerbaijan's digital development strategy. This shows that the country's policy is now firmly focused on preserving its digital sovereignty and information security. Maintaining Azerbaijan's autonomy in the digital sphere and protecting sensitive data necessitate this strategy.

The analyst claimed that Azerbaijan can accelerate its digital transformation and lay the groundwork to become a digital powerhouse in the region and beyond by bringing all these initiatives under one umbrella strategy.

