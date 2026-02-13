Armenia hosts roundtable with Azerbaijani Civil Society representatives (VIDEO)

Photo: Screenshot from the video

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society representatives have convened in Armenia for a roundtable discussion under the “Peace Bridge” initiative, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation arrived in Armenia today to participate in the bilateral roundtable discussion organized as part of the initiative.

The event scheduled for February 13–14 will bring together representatives from both countries’ civil societies, with an expanded delegation attending from each side.

Emin Aliyev, Editor-in-Chief of Trend International Information Agency, is among the Azerbaijani representatives.

The delegation from Azerbaijan consists of 19 members.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel