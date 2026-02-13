Riding the next wave in Azerbaijan: Capital markets for green and sustainable growth (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. On 10 February, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), “Unicapital Investment Company” OJSC and ABB-Invest Investment Company CJSC, organized an international forum on capital markets development in Azerbaijan. Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, ADB Country Director, Vugar Namazov, CEO of Unicapital, and Nadir Babazade, CEO of ABB Invest delivered opening remarks at the “Riding the Next Wave in Azerbaijan: Capital Markets for Green and Sustainable Growth” forum.

The event aimed to create opportunities for capital market development, strengthen understanding of global and regional market trends, as well as regulatory developments shaping Azerbaijan’s market landscape. It highlighted the need for robust financial infrastructure, digital transformation, and risk management tools to support efficient and resilient capital markets. ADB showcased successes and practical stories in other developing member countries, and facilitated knowledge exchange for current and prospective issuers, including opportunities in traditional and ESG financing. The event brought together over 60 participants from international corporations, development partners, international financial institutions, State-Owned Enterprises, and the private and finance sectors.

“Unicapital Investment Company” OJSC is one of Azerbaijan’s leading investment companies, providing its clients with modern, secure, and convenient solutions in the capital markets. The company has been a professional participant in the securities market since 2007 and is the first and longest-standing member of the Baku Stock Exchange. Currently, the number of the company’s clients exceeds 1 000 000.

Unicapital is actively involved in raising capital through the capital markets and has acted as the underwriter of the first green bonds in Azerbaijan issued in accordance with international standards.

Unicapital’s charter capital is wholly owned by “Unibank CB” OJSC.

ABB Invest, a market leader in terms of total turnover, provides investors with seamless access to both local and international markets through a unified electronic platform, including U.S. government and corporate bonds, as well as equities. Accounts are registered directly in the investor's name and protected by SIPC insurance, ensuring full security and reliability of assets.

ABB Invest acted as the underwriter for a number of local and foreign issuers’ bonds, becoming the first in Azerbaijan’s capital market to enable a broad investor base to acquire them through an electronic platform, successfully executing the placement process.

ADB is a leading multilateral development bank supporting inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth across Asia and the Pacific. Working with its members and partners to solve complex challenges together, ADB harnesses innovative financial tools and strategic partnerships to transform lives, build quality infrastructure, and safeguard our planet. Founded in 1966, ADB is owned by 69 members — 50 from the region.