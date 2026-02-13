KTZ Express connects dots with Georgian Railway to enhance Middle Corridor efficiency

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 13. Subsidiary of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy - KTZ Express - has completed digital integration with Georgian Railway as part of efforts to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, Middle Corridor), Trend reports via Samruk-Kazyna Fund.

The parties facilitated the comprehensive exchange of cargo data, encompassing shipping documents, SMGS consignment notes, and transit declarations. Simultaneously, the Georgian side successfully integrated its digital systems with customs authorities, thereby consolidating the procedures into a unified technological framework.

As a result, the time required for customs inspections of container trains in Georgia has been significantly reduced, from 8-9 hours to a mere 40 minutes.

This development is poised to increase transport capacity, streamline delivery times, lower operational costs, and bolster the competitiveness of Kazakhstan’s transit routes for international shippers.

The Middle Corridor begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then crosses the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, continues through Georgia and Türkiye, and reaches Europe. The route provides a land-based alternative to longer maritime shipping paths.