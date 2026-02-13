Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sets scene for Covenant of Mayors-Eastern Partnership Initiative (PHOTO)

NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, February 13. An event on the Covenant of Mayors-Eastern Partnership (CoM East) initiative is being held in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, Trend reports.

The CoM East, funded by the European Union (EU), has organized awareness-raising events in Azerbaijan on the opportunities available to municipalities considering joining one of the largest initiatives on local climate and energy action.

The event brings together around 30 representatives of municipalities, as well as national institutions. The meeting brings together cities that want to strengthen local energy efficiency, climate resilience, and sustainable development, as part of the EU's broader efforts to support informed local climate and energy commitments.

The main objective of the meeting is to clearly explain to potential signatories what membership in the Covenant of Mayors means in practice. The CoM East team provides information about the initiative and the concrete support mechanisms available to cities. This support includes a methodological tool for the preparation of Sustainable Energy and Climate Action Plans, tools for monitoring progress, project support services, capacity building activities, as well as technical support for the implementation of climate projects.

The CoM East is an initiative funded by the EU and supports local and regional self-government bodies in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine in the preparation and implementation of sustainable energy and climate policies.

The first municipality to join the initiative in Azerbaijan was the Icherisheher municipality in 2012. Later, the municipalities of Ganja, Guzanli, Horadiz, Khirdalan, Mingachevir, Shamakhi, Shaki, and Yevlakh in the country also joined the Covenant of Mayors Eastern Partnership initiative and became active members. The national coordinator for the country is the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The CoM East is an integral part of the Global Covenant of Mayors family. This global initiative is the world's largest alliance of cities for climate leadership and is built on the commitments of more than 13,500 cities and local authorities, representing six continents and 147 countries, with a combined population of over 1.2 billion.

