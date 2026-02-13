Azerbaijan set to grant tax incentives ahead of hosting WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. New tax amendments are set to enhance the organization and execution of activities for the upcoming 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

The measure is reflected in a draft law amending the Tax Code, discussed at today’s plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

Officials noted that Azerbaijan’s successful performance in the field of urban development has been duly recognized, and it was decided that the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), considered one of the major global events, will be held in Baku in 2026. For this purpose, on December 22, 2023, the “Host Country Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations on the holding of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum in Baku in 2026” was signed and approved by law.

The measure, introduced to ensure the high-level organization of WUF13, provides for the application of a number of tax exemptions for non-resident individuals and legal entities involved in the forum. These exemptions include:

- exemption from income tax for non-resident individuals engaged in the supply of goods, performance of works, and provision of services within the framework of WUF13;

- exemption from profit tax on royalty income paid under contracts to non-resident legal entities for the use or right to use intangible assets;

- exemption from profit tax on income earned by non-resident legal entities from the performance of works and provision of services related to the forum;

- exemption from value-added tax (VAT) on goods, works, and services supplied under relevant contracts, as well as on the import of goods supported by the required documentation.

It was noted that all tax benefits and exemptions will be applied on the basis of the necessary supporting documents for a period of one year, starting from September 1, 2025.

Following discussions, the draft law was put to a vote and adopted in its third reading.

