Uzbekistan, Iran review prospects for agricultural and food cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 13. Uzbekistan and Iran discussed expanding cooperation in agriculture and the food sector, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Agriculture.

The issue was addressed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Jamshiddjon Abduzukhurov, and Hadi Sharifian, CEO of Iran’s SIRANG company.

The discussions focused on identifying avenues for new investment initiatives and the integration of modern agricultural technologies. Special emphasis was placed on the potential applications of agro-drones, the development of agricultural machinery production, the training of highly qualified specialists, and the enhancement of scientific and practical cooperation.

The parties also engaged in dialogue concerning the advancement of collaboration in the phytosanitary and veterinary sectors, expanding export capacities, and fostering increased trade in agricultural products.

Moreover, it was underscored that the expansion of innovative, investment-driven initiatives in agriculture would play a crucial role in fortifying the economic relationship between Uzbekistan and Iran.

In parallel, trade turnover between the two nations reached $578.9 million in 2025, reflecting a 16.5% increase from the previous year's figure of $497.1 million.