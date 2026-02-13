Uzbekistan, Syria agree to expand mutual supplies, launch joint initiatives

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 13. Uzbekistan and Syria agreed on expanding mutual supplies and launching joint initiatives, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The agreement was reached at the Uzbekistan-Syria Business Forum held in Tashkent with the participation of Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov.

The event brought together approximately 200 entrepreneurs representing diverse sectors, including industrial, agricultural, pharmaceutical, textile, electrical engineering, construction, logistics, and tourism.

The Syrian delegation was composed of both public and private sector representatives, including the Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry, along with leaders and members from regional trade and economic bodies spanning Damascus, Homs, Daraa, Tartus, Latakia, Hama, Deir ez-Zor, and Idlib.

In his address, Minister Kudratov emphasized the significance of translating the historically established relations between the two countries into tangible trade, industrial, and investment initiatives.

Priority areas for collaboration were identified, including the supply of food products, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, textiles, and broader industrial partnerships.

The sides also put forward proposals to develop joint processing and packaging of goods, establish sustainable logistics channels, hold regular B2B meetings, and explore the opening of an Uzbekistan Trade House in Syria.