Turkmen company Aydyn Gijeler signs export deals with Eswatini

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 13. Turkmen company Aydyn Gijeler has finalized agreements on the export of one million SIM cards and 30,000 aluminum LED lamps to Eswatini, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The contracts were concluded following a working visit to Eswatini in February 2026. Discussions also covered strategic partnership prospects and professional cooperation.

Additionally, the parties explored collaboration in digitalizing public services, including the introduction of national ID systems and biometric identification solutions developed by Aydyn Gijeler, aimed at modernizing Eswatini’s governmental infrastructure.

The agreements highlight the increasing global appetite for Turkmen high-tech products and serve to enhance Turkmenistan’s economic relationships with African nations.

