Turkmenistan, Switzerland discuss enhanced cooperation across key sectors

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 13. Turkmenistan and Switzerland discussed the development of bilateral cooperation and interaction within international structures, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issues were addressed during a meeting held on February 12 between Turkmenistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova and the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Turkmenistan Thomas Stähli.

During the talks, the sides emphasized their commitment to further strengthening constructive and mutually respectful dialogue. The diplomats also discussed the development of trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian ties and exchanged views on holding joint events in 2026.

Turkmenistan-Switzerland relations, active since 1992, are built on shared principles of permanent neutrality, focusing on strengthening bilateral trade, economic, and humanitarian cooperation. Key areas include financial services, the pharmaceutical industry, green energy, agriculture, and water management. Both nations work together within the Bretton Woods institutions.